NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — On Friday evenings, it’s not just athletes and coaches in North Dakota who will get a workout on the field, so does the crew wearing black and white.

We’re now in week two of the high school football season, and fortunately, people in charge of the officiating groups in western North Dakota say they’re finding enough people to work the Friday night games.

A few years ago, North Dakota went from four to five-person crews. But with more longtime referees retiring, officiating supervisors say last fall they struggled to make sure every game was covered.

“You can play at Sanford Sports, you can play at the bowl in Mandan, you can have four games, and we basically have seven crews,” Bismarck Football Association Secretary Jason Dockter said. “So, over half of our crews can be in the Bismarck area. So, how do we do it so we don’t have all of them having home games at the same time?”

Dockter says they’ve been creative in finding football refs, including getting other sports officials to work football, as well as getting some schools to play games on either Thursdays or Saturdays.