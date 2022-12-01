NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s now December, and North Dakota is already getting in the holiday spirit.
That means Christmas activities are coming up around the region.
Let’s see what’s happening:
- Medora – Starting Thursday: A Very Merry Badlands Christmas kicks off on stage, featuring Christmas music and comedy. It’s an event for the whole family. Shows are Thursdays – Sundays. The last show is on Sunday, December 18. Click here for tickets and more information.
- Watford City – This Saturday, December 3, head to the Rough Rider Center for the 2022 Christmas Fest. There will be shopping, food, games, crafts, photos with Santa, and more. Admission is $5. And it’s this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Minot – ‘Tis the season for the Taube Museum of Art’s Holiday Twilight Tour of Homes Fundraiser. Saturday from 3-7 p.m., check out some decorated homes for Christmas in the area. Tickets are $16 in advance or $20 on Saturday.
- Bismarck – Take a scenic Hayride around the historic town of Buckstop Junction. Afterward, stop in the rustic Lewis Hotel to warm up and enjoy hot drinks, treats & kids’ crafts while waiting to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. For parents, feel free to browse some of our local vendors. Tickets are $5 and kids five and under are free.