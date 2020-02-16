It’s ‘Save-a-Life’ Saturday

FARGO, N.D.– West Acres out in Fargo was a place to get some shopping done today, but also learn how to do CPR.

For the past 6 years, Fargo-Moorhead Ambulance has hosted ‘Save-a-Life’ Saturday. It’s usually held in February, which is ‘heart month’, to teach healthy habits and what to do in case of an emergency.

The demonstration teaches anyone how to do basic chest compressions with a ‘push hard, push fast’ motto.

The coordinator says any little bit of action can help someone in an emergency.

“Most people are afraid. They don’t want to do something wrong, but what we want people to know is that doing something is better than doing nothing,” shared Kathy Lonski, the ‘Save-a-Life’ Saturday coordinator:

The quick CPR training does not mean you’re CPR certified, but Lonski says there are plenty of classes throughout the community to get that done.