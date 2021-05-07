It’s the ‘Year of the Road Trip’ in ND

Summer vacations will be here before we know it, and this week just so happens to be National and State Tourism week.

It’s the year of the Road Trip for North Dakota. The summer travel season is here and there are many places to see right in your back yard.

In light of the current health situation across the world, more people are hitting the road to explore.

And research has shown that road trips are the primary form of vacations this summer. The director of tourism and marketing for ND Department of Commerce of says our state has the perfect road trip destinations.

Sara Otte Coleman says, “In the post-pandemic era, a lot of people bought recreation equipment and this year they wanna use it. kayaks, golf clubs, you know, you name it…bikes.”

She says the department has created tools to make your road trip easier in North Dakota. For more information on that go here.