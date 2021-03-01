James Leiman appointed as new North Dakota Commerce Commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — James Leiman has been appointed North Dakota Commerce Commissioner after serving for three years as one of the agency’s directors.

Leiman has been the department’s director of economic development and finance since March 2018.

Prior to working for the state, Leiman served as city administrator in Ada, Minnesota from 2015 to 2018 and as chief of integration and synchronization for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2011 to 2015.

He replaces Michelle Kommer, who resigned in October to rejoin the private sector.

Shawn Kessel filled in as interim commissioner for the last four months. Kessel will continue as the agency’s deputy commissioner and chief operating officer.