James Leiman appointed as new North Dakota Commerce Commissioner

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — James Leiman has been appointed North Dakota Commerce Commissioner after serving for three years as one of the agency’s directors.

Leiman has been the department’s director of economic development and finance since March 2018.

Prior to working for the state, Leiman served as city administrator in Ada, Minnesota from 2015 to 2018 and as chief of integration and synchronization for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2011 to 2015.

He replaces Michelle Kommer, who resigned in October to rejoin the private sector.

Shawn Kessel filled in as interim commissioner for the last four months. Kessel will continue as the agency’s deputy commissioner and chief operating officer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

COURTESY VIDEO: Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

Virginia school district cancels Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’ in his books

Monday. March 1st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Bina

Mandan Fire

COVID & Gyms

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/1

Electoral College

More HERG Money

Capitol Security

Rescind Equal Rights

Candle Fires

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/1

A warm, dry and sunny week ahead

NDC MAR 1

Plays of the week

Hettinger-Scranton Basketball

Skate with officers

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News