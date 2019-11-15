Jamestown man sentenced on child pornography charges

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scales of Justice and Law books on a wooden background._1555622090871

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Jamestown man has been sentenced to serve more than 12 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Authorities say a search of Brent Braun’s residence found 21,000 files of child pornography and more than 1.2 million files of child erotica on several electronic devices. The materials allegedly included graphic sexual images of children as young as 2 years old.

The 44-year-old Braun pleaded guilty to charges of possession and distribution of materials containing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte on Friday sentenced Braun to 12 years and six months in prison and ordered him to pay $46,000 to the victims.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich"

Kidder County vs Cavalier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Cavalier"

Good Night Minot preview 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 1"

Good Night Minot preview 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 2"

Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15"

Homefront Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homefront Food"

Region 5 Volleyball Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball Championship"

WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State

Thumbnail for the video titled "WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State"

Class AAA Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Preview"

Century Swim and Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Swim and Dive"

Mandan Swim and DIve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Swim and DIve"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Recreational Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreational Marijuana"

Reserve Turnkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reserve Turnkey"

Harvey Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Fire"

Med D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Med D"

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge