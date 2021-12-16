Jamestown officer attacked after responding to apartment call

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — A Jamestown police officer is recovering from injuries after being assaulted while responding to a welfare check.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Wednesday because a mental health professional wanted an officer present.

Officials say family members of the man also went to the apartment and a fight eventually broke out, with the assailant punching a relative in the neck and face. The officer intervened in the fight and the man eventually starting punching him.

The officer was taken to the hospital for facial injuries. The man was taken to jail.