Jamestown officer attacked after responding to apartment call

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — A Jamestown police officer is recovering from injuries after being assaulted while responding to a welfare check.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Wednesday because a mental health professional wanted an officer present.

Officials say family members of the man also went to the apartment and a fight eventually broke out, with the assailant punching a relative in the neck and face. The officer intervened in the fight and the man eventually starting punching him.

The officer was taken to the hospital for facial injuries. The man was taken to jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories