Jamestown Still Fighting Fall Flood

FARGO, N.D.– Jamestown volunteers are still working hard to fight the fall flood of 2019.

The James River crested in a few spots today, but that’s only expected to go down slightly before hitting another crest early next week.

As reported yesterday, the city needs close to 50,000 sandbags placed before it rains tomorrow. Yesterday they placed about 30,000 bags in 10 hours with 40 volunteers.

At 9 a.m. today, they had close to 70 placing 15,000 more. Some people came from hours away to lend a helping hand.

Volunteer Noah Cliften adds, “Just the conversations we’ve had with the people here we’ve gotten to know them quite a bit it’s been an uplifting experience.”

Fargo sent 40,000 sandbags to help the fight earlier this week.