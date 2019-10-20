Jamestown Still Fighting Fall Flood

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– Jamestown volunteers are still working hard to fight the fall flood of 2019.

The James River crested in a few spots today, but that’s only expected to go down slightly before hitting another crest early next week.

As reported yesterday, the city needs close to 50,000 sandbags placed before it rains tomorrow. Yesterday they placed about 30,000 bags in 10 hours with 40 volunteers.

At 9 a.m. today, they had close to 70 placing 15,000 more. Some people came from hours away to lend a helping hand.

Volunteer Noah Cliften adds, “Just the conversations we’ve had with the people here we’ve gotten to know them quite a bit it’s been an uplifting experience.”

Fargo sent 40,000 sandbags to help the fight earlier this week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19"

Dakota Burger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Burger"

Bismarck vs Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Austin"

U-Mary Women's College Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's College Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

My Pillow

Thumbnail for the video titled "My Pillow"

Military scams 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military scams 2"

Taylor Nursery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Nursery"

Jamboree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamboree"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Abbi

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbi"

Mandan House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan House Fire"

New Roof

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Roof"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Shop Local

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shop Local"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18"

Innovation Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovation Academy"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge