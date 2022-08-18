NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Judge Gary Lee has reluctantly accepted a plea deal in the case involving fentanyl dealer, Jeremy Feller.

Feller is sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended included in that was the 185 days he already spent in Ward County Jail, and two years of supervised probation.

The Voltaire man pleaded guilty to one class B felony, intent to deliver fentanyl, and one class C felony, a felon possessing a firearm.

Six other class C felony charges were dismissed in the plea deal.

Judge Lee pointed out that Feller was distributing a drug that has caused frequent overdoses and deaths in the community.

He said he did not agree with the plea deal completely but accepted it because the prosecutor pointed out that she knows more about the events of the case than he does.