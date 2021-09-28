Job-hunting tip: Add ‘bonus’ to your searches for possible incentives

If you’re searching for job opportunities in the state, adding an extra word to your searches may bring you some extra cash.

Because there are so many job openings going unfulfilled, employers have started listing sign-up bonuses in their job descriptions in an effort to fill their work needs.

According to Job Service North Dakota’s Facebook page, simply adding the word “bonus” to a job search will turn up potential incentives you might otherwise miss in employment opportunities.

Job Service notes a quick search shows more than 5,600 job listings in North Dakota right now are offering some form of bonuses or incentives.

Go to ndworkforceconnection for job listings and other employment help.