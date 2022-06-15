BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The websites for Job Service North Dakota and the North Dakota Department of Health are now accessible in 16 languages as part of a pilot program with North Dakota Information Technology.

The program was launched in early June at www.jobsnd.com and health.nd.gov.

“This will allow thousands of people easier access to and understanding of our services,” said Pat Bertagnolli, Job Service executive director, in a press release. “We have large populations of New Americans across the state and they’re a vital part of our workforce. Offering easier accessibility to everyone allows us to better serve all North Dakotans and gives us a leg up as far as recruiting.”

“NDDoH is pleased to be part of the website translation pilot,” said Dr. Nizar Wehbi, North Dakota State health officer, in a press release. “The ability for residents who either speak English as a second language or do not speak English to be able to easily access public health information that they understand is an important breakthrough for our website.”

People can select their preferred language from a dropdown at the top of any page.

The offered language are English, Arabic, Basque, Bosnian, Chinese, French, Hindi, Hmong, Kurdish, Nepali, Pashto, Punjabi, Somali, Spanish, Swahili and Vietnamese. More languages and other state agency websites are expected to be added.