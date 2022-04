John Hoeven has officially won the North Dakota GOP endorsement for a third U.S. Senate term after defeating Rick Becker by a vote of 1,224 for Hoeven to Becker’s 1,037.

More than 2,300 delegates were in attendance at the Bismarck Event Center, in what GOP Organizers say was the best-attended convention in history.

KX’s Josh Meny will be live at 6 p.m. CT on KX News with the full recap.