(KXNET) — Thousands of women nationwide, including those here in North Dakota, have filed lawsuits in recent years alleging that Johnson’s baby powder gave them ovarian cancer, or mesothelioma — cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs. Now, the company behind the product is prepared to make a settlement.

Johnson and Johnson has agreed to pay nearly $9 billion dollars to cover allegations that its baby powder contained talc, which caused cancer in multiple individuals across the U.S.A.

This is more than quadruple the amount that was previously set aside to pay for liabilities.

The proposed settlement would be paid out over 25 years through a subsidiary, LTL Management. If the plan is approved by a bankruptcy court, this will be one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.

The settlement would also resolve all current and future claims that involve Johnson & Johnson and products containing talc.

Johnson and Johnson ended the sale of its talcum-based baby powder in the U.S. in 2020 and globally, this year. However, women and the family members of women in North Dakota who have suffered from ovarian cancer and have a history of using talcum powder may be eligible to file a claim against the company.