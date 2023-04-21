(KXNET) — Volunteers provide emergency and lifesaving services to communities all throughout North Dakota.

That’s why the American Red Cross is recognizing the work of those selfless individuals with National Volunteer Week.

In fact, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota volunteers supply nearly 40% of blood to patients in critical care across the nation.

To break it down even more, Red Cross volunteers from our region provide necessities like food and shelter to more than 4,000 people locally every year.

Volunteers play a vital role in our communities, and more help is needed as The Red Cross has twice as many operations for major disasters than 10 years ago.

Disaster dispatchers, shelter services, and licensed health professionals are asked to join the team to provide their expertise to emergency victims.