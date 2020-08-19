Judge allows North Dakota to pursue protest reimbursements

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020 sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Morton County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that North Dakota may proceed in its effort to recoup money the state spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor on Wednesday denied the federal government’s motion to dismiss North Dakota’s lawsuit seeking to recover more than $38 million in damages the state claimed in damages from the monthslong pipeline protests almost four years ago.

The state filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2019. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the Corps “allowed and sometimes encouraged” protesters to illegally camp without a federal permit.

The Corps has said protesters weren’t evicted due to free speech reasons.