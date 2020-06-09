Judge approves process for counting questionable ND ballots

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has approved a plan for handling mail-in ballots with questionable voter signatures.

Tuesday’s primary is being conducted exclusively by mail due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan approved by Chief Judge Peter Welte is the result of a lawsuit that challenged a state law requiring a match between a signature on an absentee ballot and the voter’s signature on his or her ballot application.

Welte approved a plan that requires county auditors to “take reasonable steps as soon as practicable” to inform voters with signature mismatches.

Steps include an attempt to reach them by phone, and if that fails contacting them by mail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"

STEELE TEACHERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEELE TEACHERS"

Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool"

Harvey Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Baseball"

Class A Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Baseball"

Long-Term Care Visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-Term Care Visitation"

3rd Golf Scramble

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Golf Scramble"

Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Volunteers Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volunteers Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Coronavirus Economic Toll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Economic Toll"

Ash Borer Risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Borer Risk"

Road to Recovery: Brent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery: Brent"

Food Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Festival"

Promdemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promdemic"

IMC at Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "IMC at Home"

Census Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Help"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8"

Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge