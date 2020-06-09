Judge approves process for counting questionable ND ballots

BISMARCK, N.D (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has approved a plan for handling mail-in ballots with questionable voter signatures.

Tuesday’s primary is being conducted exclusively by mail due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan approved by Chief Judge Peter Welte is the result of a lawsuit that challenged a state law requiring a match between a signature on an absentee ballot and the voter’s signature on his or her ballot application.

Welte approved a plan that requires county auditors to “take reasonable steps as soon as practicable” to inform voters with signature mismatches.

Steps include an attempt to reach them by phone, and if that fails contacting them by mail.