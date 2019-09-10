Judge blocks ND law on reversing medication abortions

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has blocked a state law passed earlier this year that required physicians to tell women they may reverse a so-called medication abortion if they have second thoughts.

North Dakota is among eight states to pass or amend laws requiring doctors to tell women undergoing medication abortions they can still have a live birth after the procedure. The North Dakota law also would require doctors to tell the patient “time is of the essence” if she changes her mind.

Tammi Kromenaker, director of North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic in Fargo, says the law would force doctors to give information “simply false and not backed up by science.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland says state lawmakers should not be mandating unproven medical treatments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10"

Community Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Gardens"

Century vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Mandan"

The Grass is Greener is Surrey

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grass is Greener is Surrey"

Make a Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make a Wish"

Surrey Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Enrollment"

Mosquito Borne Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Borne Virus"

Super Advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Advice"

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

CHI Growing Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Growing Williston"

Williston Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Enrollment"

Vinyl Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Sales"

Business 101

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business 101"

Promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promotion"

Boat Parking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat Parking"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Missing Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Man"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss