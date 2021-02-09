Judge delays hearing on permit for Dakota Access pipeline

FILE – In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota Access oil pipeline that stretches from the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota to Illinois. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, upheld the ruling of a district judge who ordered a full environmental impact review of the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota. Following a complaint by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April 2020 that a more extensive review was necessary than the one already conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge agreed to push back a hearing about whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline should be allowed to continue operating without a key permit while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project.

The Corps filed a motion Monday to postpone the Wednesday hearing in order to allow Biden administration officials more time to familiarize themselves with the case.

The Standing Rock Sioux Reservation filed a lawsuit in 2016 in an attempt to stop the construction of the pipeline, which began operating in 2017.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg reset the hearing for April 9.

Neither the tribes nor Texas-based Energy Transfer, which owns the pipeline, objected to the delay.