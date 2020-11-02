Judge dismisses defamation claim by Dakota Access protester

USE DAPL Update OTS_1532116901778.png.jpg

Image: DAPL protests file photo

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit by a New York City woman who was severely injured in an explosion while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota four years ago.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor dismissed claims of defamation against law enforcement officials who made public statements blaming the woman for her own injury.

Sophia Wilansky suffered an arm injury in a violent clash between protesters and police. Protesters allege the blast was caused by a concussion grenade thrown by officers, but law enforcement said it was caused by a propane canister that protesters rigged to explode.

Wilansky is seeking millions of dollars and her claims in the lawsuit of alleged excessive force, assault, negligence and emotional distress are still pending.

