Judge: Insurance commissioner nominee ineligible for ballot

State News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A South Central District judge has concluded the Democratic-NPL nominee for North Dakota insurance commissioner hasn’t lived in the state long enough to hold the office.

The decision by Judge Thomas Schneider about Travisia Martin now goes to the state Supreme Court. It could order Secretary of State Al Jaeger to remove Martin from the November ballot.

North Dakota’s Republican Party cites Martin’s November 2016 vote in Nevada as evidence of her ineligibility to hold office, based on a five-year residency requirement for executive branch officials.

Martin is challenging Republican incumbent Jon Godfread, who is seeking a second term. 

