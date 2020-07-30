Judge keeps Powerhouse electronic pull tab machines shut down in ND

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request by a gaming equipment company to reactivate hundreds of electronic pull tab machines that were shut down by the attorney general in North Dakota.

Powerhouse Gaming argued state officials interfered with its business and contracts and violated its right to operate the machines.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem suspended the company’s gambling license because he said it failed to show it had purchased a software license for each device in the state.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor said in denying the motion for a restraining order that Powerhouse Gaming failed to show that “immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage” will occur before its case is heard.

