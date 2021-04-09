Judge orders delay amid debate over Dakota Access pipeline

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. Native American tribes opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline once again have asked a federal judge to stop the flow of oil while the legal battle over the line’s future plays out. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge has delayed a decision on whether the Dakota Access Oil pipeline should be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project, after lawyers for the pipeline asked for more time to outline recent changes in the economy.

The 10-day continuance granted by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg came after the Biden administration declined to intervene in the case, which an attorney for the Standing Rock Indian Reservation says is “deeply” disappointing to the tribes.

Pipeline attorney David Debold says “a lot has happened with our economy and overall markets” in the last five months and the continuance is warranted.