Judge refuses to toss tribal lawsuit challenging ND voter ID

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
voting_mgn_640x360_80607B00-PSGTA_1534359297443.jpg

A federal judge has rejected a request by the state of North Dakota to dismiss a tribal lawsuit challenging North Dakota’s voter ID law.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland ruled Monday that the Spirit Lake Nation and the Standing Rock Sioux, as well as six individual Native American plaintiffs, have a right to challenge the state’s requirement that voters have ID with a provable street address.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger declined to comment on the ruling.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Hunting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10"

Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Kaidra Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Interview"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Top Five Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Five Plays of the week"

First meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "First meeting"

Sexploitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexploitation"

Burn Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Awareness"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge