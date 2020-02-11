Judge refuses to toss tribal lawsuit challenging ND voter ID

A federal judge has rejected a request by the state of North Dakota to dismiss a tribal lawsuit challenging North Dakota’s voter ID law.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland ruled Monday that the Spirit Lake Nation and the Standing Rock Sioux, as well as six individual Native American plaintiffs, have a right to challenge the state’s requirement that voters have ID with a provable street address.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger declined to comment on the ruling.