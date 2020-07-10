Live Now
Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020, ordered the pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges.

Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil.

Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

