Judge rejects sentence reduction in 1983 fatal Medina shootout case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a sentence reduction sought by a man convicted of murder and other charges stemming from a 1983 shootout near Medina which took the lives of two U.S. marshals.

Scott Faul argued that his breathing problems and conditions of his incarceration have created an increased risk of complications from COVID-19.

According to federal documents, Faul also says his imprisonment is unlawful because of bias and insufficient evidence.

Faul was sentenced to life in prison on murder charges and an additional 15 years on other offenses.

