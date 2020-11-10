Judge rules anti-spoofing law is unconstitutional

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down North Dakota’s law targeting the practice of disguising caller ID numbers.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor says the so-called anti-spoofing law is unconstitutional because it intrudes on interstate commerce regulation, a power reserved for Congress.

The North Dakota Legislature passed the law last year because of complaints about harassing and scam phone calls.

Traynor ruled that because of cell phones and technology such as call-forwarding, the law has the practical effect of regulating interstate commerce because it’s impossible to determine whether the person receiving the call is physically in North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday's Forecast: Sunny & dry with snow on the way

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/10

NDC NOV 10

TYLER AUCK

Century Girl's Swimming

Bottineau Volleyball

Century Football

Beulah Football

Washburn Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Minot Public Schools Says No Distance Learning for Orange

KX Convo: Jim Schwartz

Caring Rose Week

Calf Health

Supreme Court to hear arguments in case regarding the Affordable Care Act

Wind Turbines

Twice Blessed

Velva Christmas

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/9

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss