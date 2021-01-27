Jury acquits Fargo man charged in George Floyd protests

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a Fargo man who was arrested during violent protests in downtown Fargo after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Jurors on Tuesday deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding 24-year-old Negasi Berhe not guilty of engaging in a riot and preventing arrest.

KVRR-TV reports that three Fargo police officers testified they were ordered to arrest Berhe after he had been walking, shouting and pumping his fist near a police line that had been set up the evening of May 30.

None of the officers could recall specifically what Berhe had said.

All of the officers testified that there was no evidence Berhe was involved in any rock-throwing, bottle-throwing, vandalism to police cars or assaults.

