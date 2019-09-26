Kansas man sentenced for dealing meth at Standing Rock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison for dealing massive amounts of methamphetamine on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota and North Dakota.

Forty-five-year-old Steven McMullen Jr. pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to distribute meth. Authorities say he delivered or had plans to deliver at least 500 grams of the drug on the reservation.

U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann on Monday sentenced McMullen, of Wichita, Kansas, to 130 months in prison, to be followed by five months of supervised release.

The case was investigated by various law enforcement agencies in the Dakotas.

