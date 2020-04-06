Kat Perkins to host virtual concert Friday for Great Plains Food Bank

Coronavirus
Kat Perkins will host a Facebook Live concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank on Friday, April 10, beginning at 7 p.m.

The concert can be viewed on the Facebook pages for both Perkins (@katperkinsmusic) and the Great Plains Food Bank (@NDFoodBank).

During the concert, fans will be able to interact and make song requests through comments and make donations to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.

Originally from Scranton, Perkins is currently a Minneapolis-based recording artist and nationally recognized motivational speaker and was a semi-finalist during season six of “The Voice.”

This is the second virtual concert held in conjunction with the Great Plains Food Bank COVID-19 concert series. Last week, the series kicked off with music from Blind Joe.

