NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Running on the platform to build opportunity, invest in resilient communities, and ensure affordability and access to healthcare, Katrina Christiansen has officially filed paperwork to run for the North Dakota U.S. Senate seat.

Christiansen’s run will challenge Senator Kevin Cramer in the 2024 election.

During a sit-down interview touching on a number of topics, KX had the chance to ask him about his thoughts on the race.

Christiansen filed to run this week, and Cramer says he doesn’t actually know her.

“I watched one debate. It’s the only time I’ve ever seen her at all. The debate she had with her two opponents in the last election cycle. I mean, somebody’s got to run, I guess, but it wasn’t a stellar performance, but at the same time, I applaud anybody that’s willing to put their name in the arena and stick their chin out in this rough-and-tumble world of exceptional self-governance. I ran and lost three times before I succeeded in an election for Congress. So good for her for being willing to do it,” said Cramer.

The General Election for the U.S. Senate in North Dakota will take place on Tuesday, November 5 of next year.