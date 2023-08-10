NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When you become a parent, there are lots of things that you need to keep in mind for the safety of your child. And learning how to install a car seat properly is one of them.

According to North Dakota Health and Human Services, an estimated five out of six car seats are used incorrectly. If you are in a car accident, a poorly installed car seat can lead to the injury or death of your child.

To minimize this risk, North Dakota Health and Human Services is hosting car seat checkups throughout the state. At these events, certified child passenger safety technicians make sure the car seat works for both the child and the vehicle the car seat is in.

“What we have parents do is bring their vehicle and their car seat, along with any manuals for the vehicle and the car seat itself,” said Brittany Brown, the Family Partnership Coordinator at Community Action Head Start/Early Head Start in Dickinson. “If they’re able to bring their child, that’s wonderful, so we can make sure that the car seat does indeed work for that child, and we can see it in person.”

If you’d like a list of locations and times for car seat checkups around the state, you can look for that here.