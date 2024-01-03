NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Every year, people create resolutions for themselves, but most pet parents forget that pets could also use some goals.

According to a news release, these goals are designed to help pets live happier and healthier lives.

It’s still very important for pets to go on walks and see the veterinarian for health habits and routines.

Veterinarian Dr. Julie Buzby has five habits that are critical for pets to be healthy and happy.

The first is to take pets in for yearly wellness visits, simply because they are good at hiding pain and sickness symptoms. However, vets are trained to look for those changes during exams, and if a pet goes in for check-ups, it’s more likely that a disease will be caught early, which then means a better prognosis. When pets get into their senior years, it’s even more important for pets to get “tip-to-tail” exams twice a year.

The second habit is to talk to your vet about parasite prevention and control. This prevention helps pets to maintain good overall health since pets can pick up parasites almost anywhere.

Another habit is to keep your pet on year-round heartworm prevention because heartworms can be very dangerous. As travel becomes more common, heartworm populations are growing and spreading. Treatment can be expensive and even dangerous.

Brushing their teeth daily is another good habit. This helps to fend off bad breath and dental disease.

The final habit to do is to keep your pet at a healthy weight. One study showed that pets who were thin live two years longer than pets that are overweight.