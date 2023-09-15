NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Car crashes are the leading cause of children in the state and nationwide.

According to a news release, last year, 30 kids were killed because of motor vehicle crashes, and of those kids, 30% of them were unrestrained. Kids who are unrestrained, or restrained wrong, are at a high risk.

September 17-23 is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and Health and Human Services (HHS) along with Vision Zero are reminding caregivers that certified child passenger safety technicians are available for support.

There are about 300 technicians across the state, in rural and urban areas. And they can help caregivers with choosing the right car seat for a child’s age and size.

They can also see if a seat is certified for safety and installed the right way, and if the child is secured correctly.

Car seats and seat belts can save lives, and in passenger vehicles, car seats can reduce the risk of a fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

To find a certified technician, you can visit this website or call the HHS Child Passenger Safety Program at (701) 328-4533.