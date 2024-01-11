NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — January 3, 2025, marks the end of Representative Kelly Armstrong’s term in the U.S. House of Representatives, but he has plans to continue holding the position.

“I think we do a pretty good job. And if the citizens of North Dakota will have me, I’d love to do it for one more term,” said Armstrong.

While in his position, he says one of his most proudest moments has to be:

“Passing H.R.1 in this Congress, which was the permitting and infrastructure bill that we got across the finish line. Unfortunately, the Senate hasn’t taken it up, but that bill was a substantial bill that, you know, the other thing about North Dakota we’re the geographic center of North America, and we got to move our products to market. Being able to accomplish things that would really, really do a lot for North Dakota farmers and ranchers was, and energy producers was really probably the single biggest piece of legislation we’ve been a part of,” said Armstrong.

But as he’s noticed, nothing lasts forever in government and is never truly perfect, he says he’s learned a lot over the years.

“You have to recognize that what happens on a Tuesday can very much change, particularly in these dynamic times, by like Friday. So I think the biggest thing is, you gotta learn to not over-promise and underperform. The other answer is, is I’ve really changed how we debate some things and use the social media and messaging. I’m really cognizant to argue about ideas and not fight with people. There’s far too much pettiness in this town and I really try to, I wanna be in the fight, but I wanna stay above the noise,” said Armstrong.

He says before he’s done, there are still things he wants to accomplish for North Dakota specifically.

“We need to get another Farm Bill done. It’s incredibly important. We want to help win the majority and keep pushing back against policies that are really bad for North Dakota,” said Armstrong.

Representative Armstrong says that he’s lived in both the western and eastern parts of the state, which fuels his fight for North Dakota every day.