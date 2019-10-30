Keystone pipeline leaks oil in eastern North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Keystone pipeline has leaked an unknown quantity of oil in northeastern North Dakota.

State Environmental Quality Chief Dave Glatt tells The Associated Press that regulators were notified late Tuesday night of the leak near Edinburg, in Walsh County.

Glatt says pipeline owner TC Energy shut down the pipeline after the leak was detected. He says the cause and the size of the spill are under investigation.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company did not immediately respond to telephone messages.

Glatt says state regulators were expected to be on scene Wednesday afternoon. He says some wetlands appear to be affected, but not any sources of drinking water.

The Keystone pipeline is part of a 2,687-mile system that also is to include the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

