NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Kidneys are very important to the human body. Kidneys control the levels of many substances in the blood, and they help control your blood pressure. That’s why kidney health is so important.

According to the American Kidney Fund, North Dakotans are at risk for kidney disease. The leading causes of kidney failure are diabetes and high blood pressure.

Right now, the CDC reports about 9% of North Dakotans have been diagnosed with diabetes and about 30% have high blood pressure.

Dialysis facilities help heal people with kidney disease, but they are scattered across our state.

This is an issue because kidney disease is a problem that’s growing nationwide.

“Kidney disease affects over 37 million Americans and $100 billion annually is spent on kidney care such as dialysis,” said ADM Rachel Levine, M.D., the Assistant Secretary for Health.

The American Kidney Fund also reports only about one in six North Dakotans on the waiting list get a kidney transplant in recent years. And according to organdonor.gov, 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.