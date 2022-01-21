Kirsten Baesler wants you to nominate a Teacher of the Year candidate

Kirsten Baesler

North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is encouraging North Dakotans to nominate outstanding teachers as candidates for the State Teacher of the Year Award, a program focusing on teaching excellence.

Anyone can nominate a teacher for consideration by completing a short form on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website. Nominations are being taken until Feb. 13, 2022.

The awards program has two stages. In the first, Teacher of the Year nominees will be sorted by county. A panel will review the nominations, and the Department of Public Instruction will announce 2022 County Teacher of the Year honorees this spring.

Last year, 40 of North Dakota’s 53 counties submitted nominations for County Teachers of the Year.

In the second stage, 2022 County Teacher of the Year winners will be invited to apply to be considered for North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Award. Applications are reviewed by an eight-member committee of education representatives and the winner is announced by September 30.

“If you know an outstanding teacher, if you believe your child’s teacher does a fantastic job, please put their name forward,” Baesler asked. “This is a way to honor teachers, support education, and elevate the importance of teaching as a profession.”