Klobuchar Tells North Dakotans She Can Still Win the Nomination

FARGO, N.D.– U.S. Senator from Minnesota and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar stopped in Fargo today.

She spoke in front of hundreds inside NDSU’s Memorial Union.

Some of the main things she talked about were lowering the cost of prescription drugs, helping out farmers, and getting back on the International Climate Change Agreement.

Klobuchar believes she has the resolve to come from behind, and win the Democratic nomination.

“We know that the extraordinary courage that ordinary people should show every day should be matched by a president in the White House,” the candidate shared.

Fellow U.S. Senator from Minnesota Tina Smith was also there to back Klobuchar’s campaign.

Smith says she’s confident Klobuchar can find a way to pull out the nomination, despite finishing in fifth in the Nevada caucuses.

She talked about how Klobuchar’s ideas to bring better health care would help many North Dakotans. Even though she also agrees with some of Senator Bernie Sanders’ policies, Smith believes Klobuchar would put more of her ideas into action.

“Senator Sanders is a friend of mine in the Senate, and I know him well, but I really believe that Amy’s perspective about how you make progress, that it’s not just about talking, it’s about accomplishing things,” added the Democratic Senator.

When asked about the possibility of Klobuchar dropping out of the race, Smith says there’s still a long way to go, and the campaign is taking it one day at a time.

Klobuchar is also making stops in Oklahoma City and Little Rock, Arkansas ahead of next weekend’s South Carolina primary.