NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s rate of diabetes has increased overall in recent years — from 8.2% in 2011 to 9.9% in 2020, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. And this increase, although small, is concerning — meaning it’s important to know what to look out for.

There are three main types of diabetes: Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational — which is a form of Diabetes that manifests while a woman is pregnant. Type 1 diabetes is when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys cells in the pancreas that make insulin. It can happen in people of all ages, and can’t be prevented.

“It’s typically associated with family history or genetics.,” said HHS’s Diabetes and Prevention Program Coordinator, Brianna Monahan. “There’s very little lifestyle influence. It’s also completely insulin dependent, so anyone with Type 1 is dependent on insulin.”

Type 2 Diabetes, on the other hand, is when the pancreas makes insulin, but the cells don’t respond to it as they should. According to the CDC, 90-95% of people with Diabetes have Type 2.

“That’s the one that is more strongly associated with lifestyle as well as family history and genetics. And that can be managed through lifestyle, through oral medication, or sometimes also through insulin,” said Monahan.

Diabetes can affect everyone — and in both children and adults, there are certain symptoms to look out for. This can be extreme thirst and a tendency to urinate excessively for adults, or bed wetting for children with Type 1. And if those symptoms don’t raise alarms, there are other things to look out for.

“People don’t always notice it, so then later they look like stomach flu,” stated Trinity Health Pediatrician, Dr. Diana Peterson. “They can have vomiting and abdominal pain, and they come into the ER and they’re DKA.”

The symptoms of Diabetes also differ for Type 2.

“A lot of them are picked up asymptotic,” Dr. Peterson stated. “They’re being screened because they’re overweight, or they have physical signs. Acanthosis Nigricans just looks like dirt stuck around your neck. It can be in your armpits and some of the folds on your chest. So if we see that, a lot of times we’ll screen the kids for diabetes.”

If diabetes goes untreated or is poorly managed, it could lead to serious health issues or even death. That’s why Monahan says it’s important to figure out your diabetes risk. She recommends having a full care team — including a primary physician, a registered dietitian or nutritionist, a pharmacist, and a certified diabetes care specialist to help you along your way.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services also offers diabetes management help online. You can access it by visiting this page.