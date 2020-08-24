Kommer to step down as North Dakota commerce commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer is leaving government to operate her own business.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that Kommer plans to return to the private sector on Oct. 2.

She served several roles in the Burgum administration, starting as state labor commissioner in 2016. She handled dual responsibilities in 2017 when she also was named executive director of Job Service North Dakota.

She took over the Department of Commerce in 2018. Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel will serve as interim commissioner until a permanent replacement is named.