NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our July 7th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Rick Kloster from Trinity Health about an upcoming partnership between the U.S. Army and Trinity Health. The Army and Trinity are both scheduled to sign a partnership agreement on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, as part of the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program at 4:00 p.m. at 2305 37th Ave Sw, Minot, ND 58701.

