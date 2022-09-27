NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the Department of Education, classes in the arts are associated with gains in math, reading, cognitive ability, critical thinking, and verbal skills.

It also helps people express themselves creatively and intellectually.

In Tuesday’s KX in the Classroom, reporter Taylor Aasen, met with Bismarck State College’s Art Instructor, Andrea Fagerstrom to talk more about art education.

Fagerstrom said that art is important for everybody to learn because makes a great communicator.

She also said that it’s a great coping skill and it’s great for anyone regardless your age.

Fagerstrom demonstrated how anyone can be an artist, and all you have to do is get started.

Bismarck State College offers classes for both degree and non-degree-seeking students in both the arts and sciences.