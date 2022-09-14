NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In Wednesday’s KX in the Classroom, parents are always encouraged to read to their children at a young age. Now, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction is taking a focused look at improving literacy among kids. We asked two DPI Supervisors, Ann Ellefson and Brenda Ehrmantraut, to explain the science of reading.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now