KX News Town Hall: North Dakota Legacy Fund, Who is in Control?

North Dakota residents overwhelmingly support investing Legacy Fund money in the state. However, the numbers show the fund dollars are being invested everywhere but in North Dakota. In fact, some of the money has been invested in accounts linked to Russia and China.

Tonight, Investigative Reporter and Anchor Josh Meny recaps his 8-month investigation into the management of the Legacy Fund during a half hour KX News Town Hall. He will also look at questions that still remain about the influence of out-of-state consultants on the fund and the status of House Bill 1425, aimed at investing a portion of the Legacy Fund into new state business.

That's tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT, right after KX News.

