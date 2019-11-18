Land affected by Keystone pipeline leak bigger than thought

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in eastern North Dakota has affected almost 10 times the amount of land as first reported.

State environmental scientist Bill Suess (sees) said Monday the leak reported on Oct. 29 is now estimated to have affected about 209,100 square feet (19,426 square meters) of land near Edinburg.

State regulators had said the leak affected about 22,500 square feet (2,090 square meters) of land.

TC Energy reported the pipeline leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million liters) of oil. Suess says that estimate has not changed.

Suess says cleanup continues and about 337,550 gallons (1.2 million liters) of oil has been recovered.

The pipeline restarted on Nov. 9 after approval by federal regulators.

The cause of the leak has not been determined.

