NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s more important than ever to be safe when you’re last-minute shopping during the holiday season.

According to a survey by TopCashback.com, one-third of Americans are last-minute shoppers.

If you’re just starting, or just ending, consumer expert Samantha Landau has a few tips to stay safe.

The first tip is to go digital. The window for the perfect gift is closing, so instead of trying to find a physical present, you can go with a digital gift card.

The second is to be aware of scams. This is the time to be on the lookout for scams, be cautious of deals on social media, and don’t click on links if you can’t see the full URL.

A third tip is to use the right credit card. Some credit cards have programs with increased rewards on certain categories or stores.

The final tip is to buy online for in-store pickup. Since the holidays are so close, it could be too late for delivery, but thankfully many stores have in-store or curbside pickup options.

