(KXNET) — Tax Day is coming up fast.

Now just 19 days away, and some people waiting until the last minute to pay Uncle Sam.

Nearly one in four Americans who wait until April to file their taxes, make a mistake in their filings.

So, here are a few tips to make the next few weeks painless.

Tax experts say, to make sure the correct documents are gathered and organized: social security card, a W-2 or 1099 form, last year’s tax return for comparison, childcare expenses or medical costs, and bank account information.

Watch out for tax scams you could receive calls and emails from scammers as Tax Day gets closer, pretending to be tax preparers.

Additionally, have an extra set of eyes check your work; the IRS’s volunteer income tax assistance program is a free and reliable source for tax questions.

Lastly, don’t forget to use your losses to your advantage by reporting stock, gambling, and loan losses.

If you’ve filed electronically, and set up direct deposit, without any mistakes, you can expect your return to hit your bank account 21 days after Tax Day.