BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) sponsored legislation to strengthen our nation’s federal cybersecurity workforce, and now, it has been signed into law.

Hoeven introduced a bill to create a personnel rotation program to help federal agencies attract, develop and retain cybersecurity professionals.

The senator says cyber-attacks targeting our nation continue to grow in frequency and complexity, and it is essential that we stay ahead of our adversaries.

He adds the personnel rotation program created by the bill will help ensure federal agencies to recruit and retain a skilled workforce that can better fight cyber attacks.



“It’s all about that our data processing systems, our computers, our cybers are as safe and secure as possible,” said Hoeven.

In 2022, according to Sophos, a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, cyber attacks are coming in the form of ransomware, malware on mobile devices and attacks on internet infrastructure.

Hoeven says here in North Dakota, the main focus for safety is protection.



“From attack, a disruption or manipulation by our adversaries,” said Hoeven.

Currently, agencies across the federal government face growing cyber threats, but struggle to hire qualified cybersecurity employees.

The Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act will create a civilian personnel rotation program for cybersecurity professionals at federal agencies.

The program would help agencies attract and retain cybersecurity experts by offering civilians the opportunity to enhance their careers, gain experience beyond their primary assignment and expand their professional networks.