Law enforcement to focus on distracted driving during September

In addition to minding your driving next week on I-94, get ready for a month of enhanced law enforcement focus on distracted driving.

During the September 4-30 period, local police statewide will be participating in the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign.

“Distracted drivers are a threat to everyone on the road,” says Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch. “That’s why it’s so important to drive with intention and take personal responsibility not only for yourself, but everyone else and always drive distraction-free.”

During the previous distracted driving enforcement campaign in April, 174 citations were issued. Distracted driving takes on many forms, but the most common is texting while driving.

The campaign is part of the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.