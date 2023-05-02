NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As we go deeper into spring in North Dakota, there will be more people walking along the streets — which also means more people are going to be using crosswalks.

That’s why officials at the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department are urging drivers and pedestrians to be cautious at busy intersections.

“We love that people are outside,” said Vision Zero Regional Coordinator, Theresa Liebsch. “We love that people are on the road and having fun, but we also want them to be safe.”

In addition to pedestrians, more motorcyclists will be hitting the road. There are all sorts of ways for people to travel now, such as walking, biking, and driving — and officials with the sheriff’s department say it’s everyone’s responsibility to be aware of their surroundings.

“If you are a motorcyclist or a pedestrian,” stated Liebsch, “never assume the driver sees you. Always make sure a driver sees you.”

You can make yourself more visible and reduce the chance of accidents by wearing bright clothing during the day and reflective clothing at night, obeying signs and signals, and walking on sidewalks whenever they are available. If a sidewalk isn’t available, you are advised to walk facing traffic.

“The basic look both ways when you are crossing the road that we’ve heard since we were kids,” said Deputy Sheriff Zach Niebuhr, “as well as avoiding distractions, looking down at your phone while you are crossing the road, or looking at your phone while you are driving. Playing with the radio. Just avoiding those distractions.”

Drivers should also follow posted speed limits –especially when in areas of heavy pedestrian traffic.

“Making that double check over your shoulder,” said Niebuhr. “Checking your blind spots. Pausing at intersections. And as the driver, not driving recklessly. And if you do see something reckless, to call it in. We can’t be everywhere all at once.”

Officials say if motorists and pedestrians work to look out for each other, fewer accidents will occur — making the road a safer place for everyone.